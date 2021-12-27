Somalia's president suspends prime minister pending investigation

Crowe won a Grammy award in 1983 for best country instrumental performance for his song 'Fireball'
Somalia's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, said on Monday he had suspended the prime minister’s powers, escalating a destabilising dispute in the Horn of Africa country.
The president, who had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble before over an earlier confrontation, said in a statement he had taken the action pending an investigation of accusations the prime minister had acquired land fraudulently.
The government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A dispute between Mohamed and Roble has generated months of tension, which analysts say risks distracting the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab.
The suspension of Roble's powers comes a day after Mohamed and Roble accused other of holding up parliamentary elections.
Mohamed also said he had removed from office commander of marine forces, General Abdihakim Mohamed Dirir, while a similar investigation was being carried out.
Dirir or a spokesperson for him were not immediately available for comment.
