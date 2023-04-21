SHOPPING PHOTOS

CORRECTION / Beauticians applie 'henna' design on customers' hand at at a mall ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Islamabad on April 21, 2023. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

People look at handbags on display outside shops in a market, ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Women buy bangles from a stall, ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in Peshawar, Pakistan April 20, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

