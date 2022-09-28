Shakira to face trial in Spain for tax fraud

The singer allegedly failed to pay $13.9 million in taxes on income she earned while living in Spain during 2012 to 2014

Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022

Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira has been ordered to stand trial by a Spanish judge for allegedly failing to pay $13.9 million in taxes on income that she earned between 2012 and 2014.

According to the NY Post, prosecutors will seek an eight-year prison sentence and a stiff fine if they manage to win a conviction against Shakira, who has denied any wrongdoing. The court based in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona said Shakira will face six counts of tax fraud.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer has noted that during the two-year period, she only lived less than half of the time in Spain. A plea agreement with prosecutors, which would have spared her a trial, has been rejected by her. The date for the trial has yet to be set.

Shakira’s PR firm has said she has already paid all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros or $2.8 million in interest, reported NY Post.

This case is based on where the singer lived during the years 2012 to 2014. Her name has been linked to Spain since she started dating soccer player Gerard Pique.

As per NY Post, the couple were together for more than 11 years having started officially dating in 2010. The pair have two children together. This news comes on the heels of Shakira’s announcement that she and her longtime partner professional soccer player are taking time apart.