Filed on November 13, 2020 | Last updated on November 13, 2020 at 07.05 am

Saudi-led coalition says destroyed five drones fired by Houthis

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital.

The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed five explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on Thursday.

The Saudis have regularly accused the Houthis of using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.

Also read: Saudi energy ministry dealt with fire at petroleum products platform