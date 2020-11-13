Saudi-led coalition says destroyed five drones fired by Houthis
Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital.
The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed five explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on Thursday.
The Saudis have regularly accused the Houthis of using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.
