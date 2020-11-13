Saudi energy ministry dealt with fire at petroleum products platform
The fire broke out after an attack by Houthi terrorists on board boats.
The Saudi ministry of energy said on Friday it dealt with a fire on Wednesday that broke out near a floating platform of a petroleum products distribution station in Jazan, according to the state news agency.
The energy ministry said the fire was dealt with after Houthis in boats attacked on Wednesday, and there were no injuries, according to the state news agency.
Statement by an Official Source at the Ministry of Energy.https://t.co/HsIj9Yy5AD#SPAGOV— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) November 12, 2020
The source also said that Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the cowardly attack, adding that such criminal acts directed against vital facilities do not target the Kingdom alone, but also the security of oil exports, the stability of energy supplies to the world, the freedom of international trade, and the entire global economy.
In addition, they have a negative impact on maritime navigation, and expose regional waters and coasts to potentially devastating ecological damage resulting from such acts of sabotage, the source added.
