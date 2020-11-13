World
Logo
 
HOME > World

Saudi energy ministry dealt with fire at petroleum products platform

Reuters/Cairo
Filed on November 13, 2020

The fire broke out after an attack by Houthi terrorists on board boats.

The Saudi ministry of energy said on Friday it dealt with a fire on Wednesday that broke out near a floating platform of a petroleum products distribution station in Jazan, according to the state news agency.

The energy ministry said the fire was dealt with after Houthis in boats attacked on Wednesday, and there were no injuries, according to the state news agency.

The source also said that Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the cowardly attack, adding that such criminal acts directed against vital facilities do not target the Kingdom alone, but also the security of oil exports, the stability of energy supplies to the world, the freedom of international trade, and the entire global economy.

In addition, they have a negative impact on maritime navigation, and expose regional waters and coasts to potentially devastating ecological damage resulting from such acts of sabotage, the source added.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /international/passengers-stop-speeding-tram-after-driver-passes-out macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 