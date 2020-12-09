World
Logo
 
Saudi Arabia, US start joint military drills

Wam/Riyadh
Filed on December 9, 2020

(Spa file photo)

The joint military exercise has been coded 'Hawk's Claws 2/ 2020'.

A joint military exercise between the Saudi Royal Land Forces and the US forces kicked off on Tuesday at the Northwestern zone.

Coded 'Hawk's Claws 2/ 2020', the manoeuvres are taking place in furtherance of previous jointly held exercises between the Royal Saudi Land Forces and their US counterparts.

The exercises are to consolidate joint military cooperation between the two friendly countries, and facilitate the exchange of expertise with the aim of raising the combat readiness to face off regional challenges, according to the Saudi Press Agency (Spa).




