Russia's Medvedev says sanctions could be justification for war

The country faces many economic roadblocks put in place by Western nations

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 7:46 PM

Russia's Deputy Security Council Chairman and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that in certain circumstances, sanctions against Moscow may be seen as an act of aggression and a justification for war.

"I would like to point out once again that under certain circumstances such hostile measures can also qualify as an act of international aggression. And even as a casus belli (justification for war)," Medvedev said, adding that Russia has the right to defend itself.

Russia has faced a barrage of crippling economic sanctions from Western countries in response to its February 24 "special military operation".

ALSO READ: