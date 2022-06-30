UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Russia's Medvedev says sanctions could be justification for war

The country faces many economic roadblocks put in place by Western nations

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 7:46 PM

Russia's Deputy Security Council Chairman and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that in certain circumstances, sanctions against Moscow may be seen as an act of aggression and a justification for war.

"I would like to point out once again that under certain circumstances such hostile measures can also qualify as an act of international aggression. And even as a casus belli (justification for war)," Medvedev said, adding that Russia has the right to defend itself.

Russia has faced a barrage of crippling economic sanctions from Western countries in response to its February 24 "special military operation".

ALSO READ:


More news from World