Russia's Medvedev says sanctions could be justification for war

Russia's Deputy Security Council Chairman and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that in certain circumstances, sanctions against Moscow may be seen as an act of aggression and a justification for war.
"I would like to point out once again that under certain circumstances such hostile measures can also qualify as an act of international aggression. And even as a casus belli (justification for war)," Medvedev said, adding that Russia has the right to defend itself.
Russia has faced a barrage of crippling economic sanctions from Western countries in response to its February 24 "special military operation".
