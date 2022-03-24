Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners, Kyiv says

'Examinations have nothing to do with the hijab,' said the chief justice.
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners, Kyiv announced Thursday, in what it said was the first swap of soldiers since Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine one month ago.
“Following an order from President Volodymyr Zelensky, the first fully-fledged exchange of prisoners of war has taken place,” Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Facebook.
“In exchange for 10 captured occupiers we rescued 10 of our servicemen,” she said, referring to Russian and Ukrainian troops.
Vereshchuk also said that 11 Russian civilian seamen rescued near the Black Sea port city of Odessa were exchanged for 19 Ukrainian civilian ship crew members held by Moscow.
Russia’s foreign ministry said earlier this week that Moscow had completed two prisoner swaps since it launched its invasion of Ukraine late last month.
On Monday Russia’s human rights ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova said nine Russian prisoners were exchanged for the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine captured by the Russian army.
Vereshchuk on Wednesday confirmed the Melitopol swap but denied any others had taken place.
