Russia-Ukraine crisis: Spanish, Danish PMs arrive in Kyiv

Spain has taken in 134,000 Ukrainians, of whom 64,000 have received temporary protection

Thu 21 Apr 2022

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Spanish government said.

Sanchez said on Wednesday he would convey to Zelensky the European Union and Spain’s “clear engagement... for peace”.

He said Spain would continue to work for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, while also sending “all the humanitarian and military aid needed” and taking in Ukrainian refugees.

“Government leader Pedro Sanchez has just arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is travelling with him,” the Spanish government said.

“After their talks the three leaders will meet the press,” it added.

Spain has taken in 134,000 Ukrainians, of whom 64,000 have received temporary protection, including accommodation and a work permit.

Madrid has sent about a dozen planes to Ukraine carrying “hundreds of tonnes” of weapons and humanitarian supplies, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Monday.

In another sign of support for Kyiv, Sanchez announced on Monday that Spain would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital “in a few days’ time”.

The embassy suspended activity the day after the Russian attack on February 24 for security reasons.