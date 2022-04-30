Russia-Ukraine crisis: Mass graves with 900 bodies found in Kyiv Oblast

This comes as local media accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians

By ANI Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 8:17 AM Last updated: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 8:22 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the mass grave with 900 bodies had been found in different places in Kyiv Oblast.

Ukraine’s The Kyiv Independent earlier said that the Ukrainian President said a mass grave with 900 people was found in Kyiv Oblast. But after that, the media outlet issued a correction and said that Zelensky had been referring to the total number of people found in different mass graves in Kyiv Oblast.

“Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the region by Russian troops,” the media outlet reported.

On Friday, The Kyiv Independent reported that three Russian missiles hit Kyiv Oblast.

The missiles hit undisclosed infrastructure sites near the city of Fastiv in Kyiv Oblast, according to Oleksandr Pavlyuk, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said the media outlet.