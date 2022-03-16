Russia-Ukraine crisis: India evacuates three citizens from Kherson

Over 22,000 Indians have left Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict.

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 8:59 AM

The Indian embassy in Moscow helped in the evacuation of three Indians from Kherson, Ukraine via Crimea and Moscow, according to a report. This was the first time that the Russian army assisted in the evacuation of Indians after war broke out in the region.

"We facilitated their boarding of a convoy of buses to Simferopol and then helped them come to Moscow by train after which they boarded their flight on Tuesday, "an embassy official told an Indian newspaper. "One was a student who is heading to Chennai. Two were businessperson s who are headed to Ahmedabad."

Over 22,000 Indians have left Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict. About 17,000 of them were evacuated on special flights organised by the Indian government.

However, all of them were evacuated from the Western borders via Poland, Hungary, Romania and the Slovak republic. The incident involving the three Indians, who included a student a student and two businesspersons was the first time that the evacuation happened from the eastern Ukrainian border and via Russia.