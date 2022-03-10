Russia-Ukraine crisis: Last evacuation flight carrying 700 Indian students flown to Delhi

“We see that the situation on energy markets is developing rather turbulently - and we don’t know how far that turbulence will go,” Peskov said
World18 hours ago
About 700 Indian students from Sumy University in Ukraine are being flown to Delhi on Thursday in the last evacuation flight under Operation Ganga.
The students were evacuated from the university and brought to Poland in a special train from Lviv late on Wednesday night. According to Indian officials, Ukrainian authorities arranged the train for the students. Those students who choose to stay back in Poland will have to fend for themselves after the last flight leaves the country.
Over 22,000 Indian students – and a few from other countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Tunisia – have been flown under Operation Ganga, which deployed Air India and Indian Air Force aircraft.
Top Indian officials, besides embassy staff have been involved in the evacuation of students over the past few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukranian premier Volodymyr Zelensky, while external affairs minister S. Jaishankar was in constant touch with his counterparts in the two countries.
ALSO READ
About 50 Indian officials, many of who are fluent in Russian, were also sent to the two countries and Poland and Hungary for coordinating the massive evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine.
“We see that the situation on energy markets is developing rather turbulently - and we don’t know how far that turbulence will go,” Peskov said
World18 hours ago
'We demand details,' said foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
World20 hours ago
Residents have been collecting water from streams or melting snow
World21 hours ago
New aviation sanctions give authorities the power to detain any Russia-linked aircraft
World21 hours ago
This comes after Washington rejected Warsaw's offer to fly all its MIG-29 planes to a US airbase to be supplied to Kyiv
World22 hours ago
The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia.
World22 hours ago
The murder has sparked public outrage; pictures were posted on social media of the baby moments after the shooting.
World22 hours ago
The MNC joins several peers in suspending Russian operations, including McDonalds, Coca-Cola and Starbucks
World22 hours ago