Russia-Ukraine crisis: Explosions heard in Kyiv

There was no official explanation for the explosions

Reuters file
Reuters file

By Reuters

Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 8:18 AM

Explosions were heard in the early hours on Sunday in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, local media reported.

Overnight, air raid sirens were going off over nearly all of Ukraine.

There was no official explanation for the explosions and Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.


