Russia-Ukraine crisis: Explosions heard in Kyiv

Smoke was seen rising from the Darnyrsky district in the southeast of the capital
World18 hours ago
Explosions were heard in the early hours on Sunday in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, local media reported.
Overnight, air raid sirens were going off over nearly all of Ukraine.
There was no official explanation for the explosions and Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.
