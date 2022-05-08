Russia-Ukraine crisis: 60 under debris after school bombing kills two

The order is expected to spark a flurry of condemnation abroad
World22 hours ago
Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and the 60 who remain under the debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.
Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building. Thirty people have been rescued.
“The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found,” Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings.”
ALSO READ:
Separately, Gaidai said that according to preliminary information, shelling in the village of Shypilovo destroyed a house and 11 people remained under the building’s debris.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. There was no immediate response from Russia.
The order is expected to spark a flurry of condemnation abroad
World22 hours ago
Troops cheered when Jill Biden revealed she had bought in a supply of the condiment, which was in short supply at the air base
World1 day ago
The litigation had sought to reinstate the former president onto the platform after he was banned in 2021
World1 day ago
He is the country's first head of state in 20 years to win a second mandate
World1 day ago
Biden, Zelensky to meet virtually with other leaders on Sunday to discuss Western support for Kyiv
World1 day ago
A statement adopted by the UN Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine
World1 day ago
Poland has led calls for the EU to toughen sanctions and for the Western NATO alliance to arm Ukraine
World1 day ago
Over 50 injured after powerful explosion ripped through the resort
World1 day ago