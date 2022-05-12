Russia strike kills 3, injures 12 in northern Ukraine: Emergency services

By AFP Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 12:39 PM

Three people were killed and 12 others wounded on Wednesday in a Russian strike on a town in Ukraine’s northern Chernigiv region, the emergency services told AFP.

“We have three people killed and 12 wounded as a result of a strike” in Novgorod-Siversky, a spokesman said.

