Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay, Finnish President and PM say

Neighbouring Sweden expected to decide on joining Nato in coming days

By Reuters Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 11:19 AM Last updated: Thu 12 May 2022, 11:20 AM

Finland should submit an application to join the Nato military alliance, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement on Thursday, a major policy shift triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay,” Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement.

The announcement by Niinisto and Marin means Finland is virtually certain to seek the membership though a few steps remain before the application process can begin.

Neighbouring Sweden is expected to decide on joining Nato in coming days.

Finland, which shares a 1,300km border and a difficult past with Russia, has previously remained outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to maintain friendly relations with its eastern neighbour.