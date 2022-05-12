Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay, Finnish President and PM say

The victims included a 2-year-old child and an individual with physical disabilities
Finland should submit an application to join the Nato military alliance, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement on Thursday, a major policy shift triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay,” Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement.
The announcement by Niinisto and Marin means Finland is virtually certain to seek the membership though a few steps remain before the application process can begin.
Neighbouring Sweden is expected to decide on joining Nato in coming days.
Finland, which shares a 1,300km border and a difficult past with Russia, has previously remained outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to maintain friendly relations with its eastern neighbour.
