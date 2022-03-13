Russia says it attacked Ukraine training facility, killed up to 180

'Customers booked to fly to these cities as their final destinations will not be accepted for boarding at their point of origin'
Russia said on Sunday it had attacked the Yavoriv training facility in western Ukraine, adding the strike had killed “up to 180 foreign mercenaries” and destroyed a large quantity of weapons supplied by outside nations.
Defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that Russia would continue its attacks against what he called foreign mercenaries.
Reuters could not independently verify the statements.
Ukrainian regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said 35 people were killed and 134 wounded in the attack.
Konashenkov said Russia had used high precision long range weapons to strike Yavoriv and a separate facility in the village of Starichi. He said both bases were being used to train foreign mercenaries and store weapons.
“As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large amount of foreign weapons were destroyed,” he said.
The attack came one day after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow considered convoys of Western arms shipments to Ukraine to be legitimate targets.
