Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two, declaring Russian rule over 15 per cent of Ukraine
Ukraine's nuclear power provider accused Russia on Saturday of "kidnapping" the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops.
Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, around 4pm Friday, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.
Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Murashov's car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location.
"His detention by (Russia) jeopardizes the safety of Ukraine and Europe's largest nuclear power plant," said Energoatom President Petro Kotin said.
Kotin demanded Russia immediately release Murashov.
Russia did not immediately acknowledge seizing the plant director.
The Zaporizhzhia plant repeatedly has been caught in the crossfire of the crisis in Ukraine. Ukrainian technicians continued running it after Russian troops seized the power station. The plant's last reactor was shut down in September amid ongoing shelling near the facility.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has staff at the plant, did not immediately acknowledge Energoatom's claim of Murashov's capture by the Russians.
ALSO READ:
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two, declaring Russian rule over 15 per cent of Ukraine
Border guards allowed to reassess issued visas and reject or cancel them after fresh assessment
Current government's economic stimulus program calls for 45 billion pounds of tax cuts and no spending reductions
Areas are Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south
Average fatality rate this year has tripled compared with five-year average
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has explicitly said the threat of nuclear retaliation would apply to any attacks on the areas they plan to annex
These come just days after voters supposedly approved Moscow-managed annexation referenda that Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced
A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II will be released on Monday