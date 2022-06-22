Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall to divorce

Media report says 52-year-old Stephen Zabielski was killed while fighting the war in Village of Dorozhniank
World1 day ago
Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall are getting divorced, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
It will be the fourth divorce for the 91-year-old Murdoch, who married Hall, 65, in London in March 2016.
The Australian Murdoch is worth more than $17 billion, according to Forbes.
The New York Times reported that the separation is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which include parent companies of Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.
His powerful global media empire also includes the New York Post, The Times of London and British tabloid The Sun.
Bryce Tom, a spokesman for Murdoch, said he had no comment to make when contacted by AFP.
A representative for Hall did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.
Murdoch’s first wife was Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant, whom he divorced in the late 1960s.
He and his second wife, Anna, a newspaper reporter, were together more than 30 years before divorcing in 1999.
Murdoch then married entrepreneur Wendi Deng. They divorced in 2013.
Hall, who is also an actress, was the longtime partner of The Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, with whom she has four children.
Media report says 52-year-old Stephen Zabielski was killed while fighting the war in Village of Dorozhniank
World1 day ago
Ukrainian Defence Minister thanks his German counterpart after seven howitzers promised by Germany arrived in Ukraine
World1 day ago
Beijing's zero-Covid policy may be the reason
World1 day ago
The summit is expected to welcome Kyiv's bid to join the bloc
World1 day ago
Online bids had begun June 1 to coincide with International Children’s Day
World1 day ago
I no longer wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form, she says
World1 day ago
Russia says US basketball star Brittney Griner is being held for drug offences
World1 day ago
After a meeting of representatives from Finland and Sweden, Turkey says there is still work to be done
World2 days ago