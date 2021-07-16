World Snake Day: Snake awareness app launched in Kerala

World Snake Day is observed every year on July 16.

Over 2,600 snakes including 1,075 cobras have been rescued by the Kerala Forest department this year, an official revealed on Thursday. World Snake Day is observed every year on July 16.

Muhammad Anwar, Deputy Director, Forest Training Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, told the media that more than 500 Indian rock pythons, 360 rat snakes and nearly 200 Russell’s vipers were also rescued.

Interestingly, a Snake Awareness Rescue and Protection app (SARPA) has been launched on World Snake Day. A person encountering a snake can photograph it and upload it on the app. Alerts are then generated and rescuers after geo-tagging the location reach the site.

The response time ranges from 15 minutes to two hours. The snake is then rescued and released in a suitable place, added Anwar.

The app also has the contact details of hospitals where anti-venom drugs are available. They also provide navigation support for victims wanting to be rushed to the hospital. More than 800 rescuers have been trained so far in Kerala.

Snakes are there in most places around the state and their presence is felt during the monsoon months when they slither around villages and even cities, especially during flooding and when their eggs hatch.

According to the experts, there are more than 110 snake species in Kerala, but only about 40 are found in and around human habitations. The four deadliest ones include the common krait, the cobra, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper.