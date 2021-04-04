Filed on April 4, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 01.11 pm

Watch: Reporter chases dog live on-air after it grabs her mic

The golden retriever ran off with the weather reporter’s microphone in its mouth.

An adorable video has gone viral, showing a golden retriever snatching a microphone from a reporter’s hand live on camera.

Russian Mir TV’s reporter Nadezhda Serezhkina was live on air breaking the news of spring arriving in Moscow when the excited dog jumped into the frame and ran way with her microphone in its mouth.

She can be seen in the video beginning her report by saying "Spring has arrived in Moscow, the temperature will be 8 degrees Celsius, nine degrees Celsius," before being interrupted by the dog and chasing it.

The studio anchor, Elina Dashkueva, suppresses a smile before quickly explaining that they had lost the connection and cutting to another story.

However, the feed shortly returns to Serezhkina, who finishes her report while petting the retriever who stole her microphone.

She confirms that “no one was injured” but the dog had taken “a bite or two” out of the microphone.

Serezhkina ended her piece by shaking the dog’s paw.

The video has almost 350k views on YouTube.