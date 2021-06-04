Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Watch: Man dresses up as bride to attend girlfriend's wedding

Web Report/Uttar Pradesh
Filed on June 4, 2021

The video shows a man disguised in a sari being confronted by wedding guests.


In a bizarre incident, a man dressed up as a bride so he could attend his girlfriend’s wedding.

According to DNA, the man snuck into a house on Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, where his girlfriend was set to marry someone else.

The man can be seen sitting in full wedding regalia in the video, wearing a wig, makeup and a sari, complete with a purse hanging over his shoulder and ladies’ sandals on his feet.

He was confronted by a group of wedding guests after his body language and gestures aroused suspicion. His wig comes off as guests remove his veil and are shocked to see a man.

According to reports, no complaint has been registered against the young man yet as he quickly fled the scene.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210604&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609618&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 