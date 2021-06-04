Watch: Man dresses up as bride to attend girlfriend's wedding

The video shows a man disguised in a sari being confronted by wedding guests.

In a bizarre incident, a man dressed up as a bride so he could attend his girlfriend’s wedding.

According to DNA, the man snuck into a house on Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, where his girlfriend was set to marry someone else.

The man can be seen sitting in full wedding regalia in the video, wearing a wig, makeup and a sari, complete with a purse hanging over his shoulder and ladies’ sandals on his feet.

He was confronted by a group of wedding guests after his body language and gestures aroused suspicion. His wig comes off as guests remove his veil and are shocked to see a man.

According to reports, no complaint has been registered against the young man yet as he quickly fled the scene.