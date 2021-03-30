Watch: Child filmed driving by Pakistani minister in passenger seat

The video shows at least three adults in the car with the boy driving.

Shocking new footage shows Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, filming a minor driving a car.

Gandapur films the boy from the passenger’s seat, tilting the camera to show two other adults in the backseat.

According to Geo News, Lahore’s Chief Traffic Officer Hammad Abid directed the city's traffic police to impound the car and seize its documents after seeing the viral clip.

The CTO confirmed that police had confiscated the car owner's driving licence as well.

Under-age driving is illegal as per Pakistani law, with 18 being the minimum driving age.