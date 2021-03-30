- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Watch: Child filmed driving by Pakistani minister in passenger seat
The video shows at least three adults in the car with the boy driving.
Shocking new footage shows Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, filming a minor driving a car.
Gandapur films the boy from the passenger’s seat, tilting the camera to show two other adults in the backseat.
According to Geo News, Lahore’s Chief Traffic Officer Hammad Abid directed the city's traffic police to impound the car and seize its documents after seeing the viral clip.
The CTO confirmed that police had confiscated the car owner's driving licence as well.
Under-age driving is illegal as per Pakistani law, with 18 being the minimum driving age.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global death toll nears 3m as India...
Hopes that South Asian countries might have seen the worst of the... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Popular Indian actor Vivekh passes away after...
He was admitted to the hospital on Friday after showing 'acute... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Myanmar pardons prisoners, unclear if activists...
The military leader pardoned the 23,047 prisoners, including 137... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Global Covid infection rate approaching highest:...
Tedros urged countries to immediately donate vaccine doses that are... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch