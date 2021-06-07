Watch: Car 'sandwich' on highway puzzles passersby

Filed on June 7, 2021 | Last updated on June 7, 2021 at 02.55 pm

A new footage going viral on social media shows the unusual sight of a car carrying another car on its roof while driving down a highway.

According to Emirates Vision Media, the incident took place along the Krasnodar-Armavir highway in Russia last Friday.

Evidently filmed from a passing car, a small VAZ 2104 car is seen in the video carrying another presumably damaged Lada car on its roof.

The cameraman can be heard calling the sight a "sandwich", suggesting that the VAZ 2104 might be acting as a tow truck for the Lada car, according to Russia Today.