Watch: Car 'sandwich' on highway puzzles passersby
The odd video shows a car driving down a highway while carrying another car on its roof.
A new footage going viral on social media shows the unusual sight of a car carrying another car on its roof while driving down a highway.
According to Emirates Vision Media, the incident took place along the Krasnodar-Armavir highway in Russia last Friday.
Evidently filmed from a passing car, a small VAZ 2104 car is seen in the video carrying another presumably damaged Lada car on its roof.
The cameraman can be heard calling the sight a "sandwich", suggesting that the VAZ 2104 might be acting as a tow truck for the Lada car, according to Russia Today.
Watch: Car 'sandwich' on highway puzzles passersby
