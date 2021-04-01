- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Volvo's latest export: Paid parental leave for employees
Around a third of the company's senior managers are currently female.
Volvo Cars will offer all its employees worldwide 24 weeks paid parental leave in a bid to support female executives and equal parenting.
The carmaker, which is based in Sweden but owned by China’s Geely Holding, has over 40,000 employees. From next month, all staff who have worked in Volvo plants and offices for at least a year will be entitled to the leave each time they have a child and will receive 80 per cent of their base pay during the period, the company said on Tuesday.
Sweden is one of few countries that already offers leave by law for either parent.
“Some countries do not offer any paid leave to new parents, or exclude certain groups of parents – the latter is particularly true for fathers,” the company, which previously did not have a global policy but adapted to local regulations, said in a statement.
Around a third of Volvo’s senior managers are currently female.
The company aims to raise that share to 50 per cent, a spokeswoman said, adding that Volvo’s new policy will improve conditions for staff on parental leave not least in China and the United States.
“When parents are supported to balance the demands of work and family, it helps to close the gender gap and allows everyone to excel in their careers,” said Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson.
The global policy applies to either parent and the leave can be taken anytime within the first three years of parenthood.
In Sweden, new parents are in general entitled by law to around a year of parental leave on up to 80 per cent pay.
-
Americas
US mass shooter who killed 8 people at FedEx was...
Authorities say police seized a gun last year from the suspected... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli