Video: Spanish FM in Pakistan to evacuate Afghans who helped Spain
He was due to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, FM Qureshi and the Army chief.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares arrived in Pakistan on Friday to ask for help in securing the evacuation from Afghanistan of people who worked with Spanish forces there.
Spain says it has already evacuated more than 2,200 people from Afghanistan, most of them Afghans at risk of reprisals from the new Taliban rulers for having worked for Spanish forces, the Spanish embassy, European Union institutions or US forces during 20 years of NATO presence.
"I'll try to find safe ways to leave for the Afghans who helped us, with the aim of not leaving anyone behind," Albares said in a video posted on Twitter.
Acabo de aterrizar en Islamabad. También en Pakistán trabajamos para no dejar a nadie atrás y tratar la crisis en Afganistán con un actor clave en la región.— José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) September 10, 2021
Me reuniré con el Primer Ministro @ImranKhanPTI y el Ministro de Exteriores @SMQureshiPTI pic.twitter.com/8kbsiYLJCW
LIVE #APPNews : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares addresses Joint Presser #Islamabad @jmalbares @ForeignOfficePk @SpainMFA https://t.co/B7RRSvUI82— APP (@appcsocialmedia) September 10, 2021
He was due to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to tell them Madrid would take care of Afghans who had worked with Spain crossing into Pakistan.
— APP (@appcsocialmedia) September 10, 2021
#APPNews@PakinSpain_ @FMPublicDiploPK #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/yVmsm4kxR8
Spain sent 27,000 troops to Afghanistan over almost 20 years of involvement in the conflict, and 102 of its soldiers died there.
-
Rest of Asia
Video: Spanish FM in Pakistan to evacuate Afghans ...
He was due to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, FM Qureshi and the Army ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Abdullah calls Iran's new foreign...
He underlined UAE's keenness to foster international cooperation... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vietnam approves UAE-made Hayat-Vax...
This is the country's seventh approved jab. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India vs England Test cancelled over Covid case
Physiotherapist Parmar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE allows entry of residents with WHO-approved...
Including those residents who overstayed abroad since the travel... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 744 Covid-19 cases, 961 recoveries, 3 ...
The total number of doses provided in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Abdullah calls Iran's new foreign...
He underlined UAE's keenness to foster international cooperation... READ MORE
-
Art and Culture
20 years later: Indian cricket photographer...
Kamal Sharma’s account of shooting the tragic incident that... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
9 September 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners from 6 countries share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
9 September 2021
News
UAE physical education teacher in $1 million global award list
9 September 2021
Golf
Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh granted UAE Golden Visa