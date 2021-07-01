Video: Man slips while boarding moving train in India, cop saves life

The RPF constable took quick action and saved life of the passenger.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of a man at a station in Goa after he slipped while boarding a moving train.

Ministry of Railways shared the CCTV footage of the incident in a post on Twitter and requested passengers to refrain from making attempts to board or get off a moving train. The constable took quick action and saved life of the passenger.

#WATCH | An RPF constable saved life of a passenger who fell while trying to get down from a running at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station on June 29. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train & platform when the constable pulled him away: Central Railway pic.twitter.com/AVnYIwNQ7y — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021