Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Video: Man slips while boarding moving train in India, cop saves life

Lekshmy Pavithran /Mumbai
lekshmy@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 1, 2021

The RPF constable took quick action and saved life of the passenger.


A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of a man at a station in Goa after he slipped while boarding a moving train.

Ministry of Railways shared the CCTV footage of the incident in a post on Twitter and requested passengers to refrain from making attempts to board or get off a moving train. The constable took quick action and saved life of the passenger.

Lekshmy Pavithran



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210528&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529052&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 