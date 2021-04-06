Video: Man recreates video game scene, kills two in Pakistan

Filed on April 6, 2021 | Last updated on April 6, 2021 at 01.07 pm

The man shot and killed two people and injured three while trying to recreate a scene from the video game.

Shocking CCTV footage shows a man in Pakistan shooting at people while trying to recreate a scene from a video game.

According to AryNews, the man, said to be a video game addict, killed two people and injured three in Lahore’s Nawa Kot neighbourhood.

He was arrested after locals in the area were alerted by the sound of gunshots and handed him over to the authorities.

According to police, the man opened fire after a domestic dispute with his family, killing his sister-in-law and friend and injuring his mother, sister, and brother.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Umar Baloch said that the accused’s family would often try to stop him from playing the popular video game.

“The accused recreated a video game scene,” the police officer said. “The accused had a brawl with his family the other day. Today, he brought a pistol from somewhere and opened fire,” he added.