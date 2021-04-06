- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Video: Man recreates video game scene, kills two in Pakistan
The man shot and killed two people and injured three while trying to recreate a scene from the video game.
Shocking CCTV footage shows a man in Pakistan shooting at people while trying to recreate a scene from a video game.
According to AryNews, the man, said to be a video game addict, killed two people and injured three in Lahore’s Nawa Kot neighbourhood.
He was arrested after locals in the area were alerted by the sound of gunshots and handed him over to the authorities.
According to police, the man opened fire after a domestic dispute with his family, killing his sister-in-law and friend and injuring his mother, sister, and brother.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Umar Baloch said that the accused’s family would often try to stop him from playing the popular video game.
“The accused recreated a video game scene,” the police officer said. “The accused had a brawl with his family the other day. Today, he brought a pistol from somewhere and opened fire,” he added.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch