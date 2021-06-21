Video: 18,000-kg bomb explodes in sea, sets off earthquake in Florida
Footage of the massive explosion was released by the US Navy
An awe-inspiring new video released by the US Navy shows over 18,000 kilograms of explosives being set off in the middle of the ocean.
According to local media reports, the explosion, set off by the USS Gerald R. Ford, caused a 3.9-magnitude earthquake in Daytona Beach, Florida, roughly 160 kilometres away. A military spokesperson assured that it wasn’t unusual for such explosions to register as earthquakes.
Ever wonder what a 40,000 pound explosive looks like from the bridge wing of a @USNavy aircraft carrier?— USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) (@Warship_78) June 20, 2021
Watch footage from #USSGeraldRFord's first explosive event of Full Ship Shock Trials and find out! #ThisIsFordClass #WeAreNavalAviation #Warship78 pic.twitter.com/2kbeEkF0g1
The “full ship shock trials” are meant to test the effect that such explosives have on Navy ships. The trials see how durable the battleships are above water and how effective the explosives are underwater.
The video, recorded from the wing of a US Navy aircraft carrier, has already been viewed almost 340,000 times on Twitter.
