Video: 10-storey building built in just over a day
Timelapse footage shows the tower erected in only 28 hours and 45 minutes.
A construction firm in China has made a splash on the internet after building a 10-storey apartment tower in just over a day.
According to CNN, BROAD Group was able to use a pre-fabricated, modular design to erect the building in the Chinese city of Changsha in only 28 hours and 45 minutes.
The container-sized units were built at a factory and then quickly transported to the construction site, stacked on top of each other and bolted in place into a fully-formed tower.
“Standard container size, low-cost transportation worldwide. Extremely simple onsite installation,” says the Group in a video.
All that was required after installation was to “just tighten bolts and connect water and electricity.”
-
Rest of Asia
Video: 10-storey building built in just over a day
Timelapse footage shows the tower erected in only 28 hours and 45... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: Passengers overpower man attempting to...
The off-duty flight attendant reportedly said he was "going to take... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Spain to ease compulsory outdoor mask...
Spain has had strict rules regarding face mask use for just over a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Myanmar protesters wear flowers to mark Suu...
The ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, remains under house... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global caseload tops 177.7 million
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 47°C, humid...
The NCM has also predicted light to moderate winds causing blowing... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Bollywood pays tribute to Milkha Singh
The legendary Indian track star, often called 'the Flying Sikh',... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
EU lifts travel restrictions for American...
Apart from the US, the EU has lifted restrictions on non-essential... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE