Video: 10-storey building built in just over a day

Timelapse footage shows the tower erected in only 28 hours and 45 minutes.

A construction firm in China has made a splash on the internet after building a 10-storey apartment tower in just over a day.

According to CNN, BROAD Group was able to use a pre-fabricated, modular design to erect the building in the Chinese city of Changsha in only 28 hours and 45 minutes.

The container-sized units were built at a factory and then quickly transported to the construction site, stacked on top of each other and bolted in place into a fully-formed tower.

“Standard container size, low-cost transportation worldwide. Extremely simple onsite installation,” says the Group in a video.

All that was required after installation was to “just tighten bolts and connect water and electricity.”