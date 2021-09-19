UP relaxes Covid-19 restrictions on wedding ceremonies
Maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations increased to 100
Citing the falling number of Covid-19 infections, India’s Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday increased the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations to 100.
Earlier, this limit was capped at 50, for events taking place in both closed and open locations.
According to an order issued by the additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi, a maximum of 100 people would now be allowed in weddings and other ceremonies that are taking place in open spaces and closed spaces, following strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.
Also, a Covid-19 help desk should also be set up at the entrance of the location, the order said.
Further, the seating arrangement for the guests should be done maintaining a distance of two metres at the venue of the event or the ceremony, the order said.
Proper arrangements for cleanliness and sanitation should be made at toilets in the venue, the order also added. However, all other restrictions that are existing in the state would continue to be in effect.
On September 7, the state government had also relaxed the night curfew in the state by an hour. Night curfew which was initially imposed between 10pm and 6am is now in effect between 11pm and 6am.
