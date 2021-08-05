Tokyo Olympics: Friends, families celebrate as India beat Germany in hockey, win bronze

Heartwarming footage shows friends and family back home dancing and playing drums.

Friends and family of the Indian hockey team can be seen celebrating back home to celebrate the team's historic Olympic win.

ANI footage shows player Nilakanta Sharma neighbours and family in Imphal, Manipur dancing and playing drums to laud the team's bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Meanwhile in Punjab, the family of Gurjant Singh in Amritsar celebrate the 5-4 victory against Germany dancing holding hockey sticks aloft.

In Punjab's Jalandhar, player Mandeep Singh's family rejoiced.

"India has won medal after many years. I'm speechless over what India has achieved today," says Mandeep's father Ravinder Singh

India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal fest on Thursday to win the bronze medal in men's hockey, their first Olympic medal in the sport after a gap of 41 years.

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, and Mandeep Singh scored a goal apiece for India.