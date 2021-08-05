Tokyo Olympics: Friends, families celebrate as India beat Germany in hockey, win bronze
Heartwarming footage shows friends and family back home dancing and playing drums.
Friends and family of the Indian hockey team can be seen celebrating back home to celebrate the team's historic Olympic win.
ANI footage shows player Nilakanta Sharma neighbours and family in Imphal, Manipur dancing and playing drums to laud the team's bronze at the Tokyo Games.
#WATCH | Manipur: Family members and neighours of hockey player Nilakanta Sharma in Imphal dance as they celebrate the victory of team India in Men's Hockey.— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021
India won #Bronze medal in Men's Hockey against Germany in Tokyo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/dEF92jtNse
Meanwhile in Punjab, the family of Gurjant Singh in Amritsar celebrate the 5-4 victory against Germany dancing holding hockey sticks aloft.
#WATCH | Punjab: Family members of hockey player Gurjant Singh in Amritsar celebrate the victory of Team India's match against Germany.— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021
India won #Bronze medal in Men's Hockey in #TokyoOlympics. This is India's first Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years. pic.twitter.com/tgmXaXMVsZ
In Punjab's Jalandhar, player Mandeep Singh's family rejoiced.
#WATCH | Punjab: Hockey player Mandeep Singh's family in Jalandhar celebrate after Team India clinched #Bronze medal in Men's Hockey in #TokyoOlympics— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021
"India has won medal after many years. I'm speechless over what India has achieved today," says Mandeep's father Ravinder Singh pic.twitter.com/tQwWHnzfDS
India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal fest on Thursday to win the bronze medal in men's hockey, their first Olympic medal in the sport after a gap of 41 years.
Simranjeet Singh scored two goals while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, and Mandeep Singh scored a goal apiece for India.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney reports record rise in cases
This comes as the lockdown in the Australian city nears six weeks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE, India to move to UK amber list on...
UK lifts ban on travel from UAE, India, Bahrain, Qatar. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
India beat Germany to win Olympics bronze in...
India fights back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: 31 new Covid-19 cases reported
Total Games-related cases rise to 353. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE, India to move to UK amber list on...
UK lifts ban on travel from UAE, India, Bahrain, Qatar. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE airports, airlines brace for surge as...
Vaccinated expats to return through the local airports from August 5. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: How to check for visa validity...
A step-by-step guide for residents to check their visa validity. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
India beat Germany to win Olympics bronze in...
India fights back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit. READ MORE