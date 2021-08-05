Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Tokyo Olympics: Friends, families celebrate as India beat Germany in hockey, win bronze

Web Report/New Delhi
Filed on August 5, 2021
ANI

Heartwarming footage shows friends and family back home dancing and playing drums.


Friends and family of the Indian hockey team can be seen celebrating back home to celebrate the team's historic Olympic win.

ANI footage shows player Nilakanta Sharma neighbours and family in Imphal, Manipur dancing and playing drums to laud the team's bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Meanwhile in Punjab, the family of Gurjant Singh in Amritsar celebrate the 5-4 victory against Germany dancing holding hockey sticks aloft.

In Punjab's Jalandhar, player Mandeep Singh's family rejoiced.

India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal fest on Thursday to win the bronze medal in men's hockey, their first Olympic medal in the sport after a gap of 41 years.

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, and Mandeep Singh scored a goal apiece for India.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /un-urges-nepal-to-speed-aid-and-waive-taxes-for-quake-help macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 