Tokyo Olympics: India beat Germany 5-4 to win bronze medal in men's hockey
Another medal for India at Tokyo Olympics.
A determined India fought back from 1-3 to beat Germany 5-4 in the men's hockey bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics.
More details to follow.
