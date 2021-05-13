Times Group chairperson Indu Jain passes away at 84

Tributes pour in after the demise of the philanthropist at 84 due to Covid-related complications

Indu Jain, the chairperson of the Times Group, passed away on Thursday evening because of Covid-related complications. She was 84.

In a tweet, Times Now called Jain a “lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women’s rights.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences.

Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India’s progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2021

Jain was also the founder of the Times Foundation, the company’s vehicle for philanthropic activities, and also founded the women’s wing of the industry lobby FICCI.

My mother #InduJain believed that death is not something to be mourned but a soul changing clothes to start a new journey of exploration. She taught me to live on my own terms & in a state of constant bliss. As she attains Nirvana, I celebrate a truly remarkable spirit. — Vineet Jain (@vineetjaintimes) May 13, 2021

She was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country, in 2016.