Thief steals from cop's home, leaves apology note
The thief said he was committing the crime to save a friend’s life.
While stealing valuables from a policeman's home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind city, a thief left behind an apology letter stating that he was committing the act to save a friend's life and would return the stolen money, the police said on Tuesday.
The theft occurred at the home of a policeman, who works in Chhattisgarh, while his family lives in Bhind city, assistant sub-inspector Kamlesh Katare of Kotwali police station said.
According to the police, the thief left behind a letter stating, "Sorry friend, it was a compulsion. If I had not done this, then my friend would have lost his life. Don't worry, as soon as I get the money, I will return it."
The policeman's wife and children had left for a relative's place on June 30, and after returning home on Monday night, they found that the locks of the rooms had been broken and things were lying scattered, the official said.
The thief stole some silver and gold ornaments, he said, adding that it is suspected some acquaintance of the family was involved in the act.
A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, the official said.
