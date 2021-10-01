Tata Group take back control of Air India after a 67-year hiatus
Panel of ministers accept proposal from officials recommending the group
India's Tata Sons has been selected as the winning bidder for the debt-laden state-run airline Air India, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
A panel of ministers accepted a proposal from officials recommending the salt-to-software conglomerate ahead of an offer from Ajay Singh, promoter of India's airline operator Spicejet Ltd, the report said.
A spokesperson for Tata Sons declined to comment. A finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters message seeking comment, while Air India declined to comment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been pushing to sell its entire interest in the loss-making airline, kept aloft by a bailout since 2012.
The government loses nearly 200 million rupees every day to run the national carrier, which has accumulated losses of over 700 billion rupees ($9.53 billion), officials have said.
An effort to auction a majority stake almost three years ago drew no bids, forcing the government to ease the terms. It had also extended the deadline multiple times due to the pandemic.
Tata’s association with Air India dates back to 1932, when the airline was founded by the group, but it was nationalised in 1953. However, it's now back in the hands of its owners after a hiatus of 67 years.
-
Rest of Asia
Tata Group take back control of Air India after a ...
Panel of ministers accept proposal from officials recommending the... READ MORE
-
World
Australian state leader quits over corruption...
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said her only regret in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Japan’s Takeda says ‘human...
Authorities have said the particles of stainless steel did not pose... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sri Lanka lifts 6-week virus lockdown amid...
Despite the end of the lockdown and a curfew, strict restrictions... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: Philippine coral reef-inspired...
Khaleej Times is bringing you all the action live from the venue... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 monument pays tribute to workers
Monument designed by renowned London-based architect Asif Khan READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Cinema fully booked as people watch...
All seats at The Dubai Mall’s Reel Cinemas were fully booked... READ MORE
-
News
UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai road
Police have urged motorists to be extra cautious while driving READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat enters raffle just hours before draw, wins Dh1 million
30 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh-UAE flights resume, say airlines
30 September 2021
News
India-UAE flights: One-way airfare soars to Dh2,000
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020 looks like
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony