Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli only Indians to feature in annual Instagram Rich List
List ranks celebrities based on how much they charge for each of their promoted posts.
Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli are the only Indians to feature on Hopper HQ’s fourth annual Instagram Rich List. Kohli was on the 19th spot, while Chopra was on the 27th one.
The list ranks celebrities including film and sports personalities based on how much they charge for each of their promoted posts on Instagram. Kohli, the cricketer, with 125 million followers got a whopping $680,000 (Dh2.4 million) per post, while the actress who has 64 million followers, earned $271,000 per post.
According to the list, Kohli has a net worth of $60 million, making him one of the highest-earning cricketers in India.
The list was once again topped by Cristiano Ronaldo who had 295 million followers and earned $1.6 million a post. Others included actor Dwayne Johnson, singer Ariana Grande, model Kylie Jenner and singer Selena Gomez.
According to Hopper, female influencers topped the Instagram Rich List, accounting for 56 per cent of the top 100 highest earners. Interestingly, Africa and Asia account for 25 per cent of this year’s list, as against 15 per cent last year.
