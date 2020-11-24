PM Imran Khan approves chemical castration law for rapists in Pakistan

The legislation will be transparent and will be strictly enforced.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a law on chemical castration of rapists.

He approved, in principal, the law during a federal cabinet meeting where the country’s law ministry presented a draft of the anti-rapist ordinance, Geo TV reported.

Khan stressed that it’s a serious matter, hence, there should not be any delay in implementing the law to provide a safe environment for citizens.

The legislation will be transparent and enforced strictly, Geo TV added.

Rape survivors will be able to register their complaint without fear - with the government protecting their identity.

Quoting sources, the channel reported that some federal ministers had suggested death penalty by publicly hanging them.