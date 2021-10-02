Rest of Asia
Philippines: Duterte aide Bong Go files candidacy for vice-president

Web report/Dubai
Filed on October 2, 2021

(Reuters)

Go registered his candidacy in an unexpected move, as it was supposed to be President Rodrigo Duterte who would be running for vice-president

Philippine senator Bong Go — a long-time aide of President Rodrigo Duterte — filed his candidacy as vice-president in the country’s 2022 elections after turning down calls for him to run as president.

Go on Saturday registered his candidacy in an unexpected move, as it was supposed to be Duterte who would be running for vice-president as endorsed by a faction of the PDP-Laban party.

The Philippine president accompanied Go as he submitted his papers at 3pm, local media reported.

>> Pacquiao files bid for presidency as Philippine race heats up

“In a presser, (the senator) said he decided to run for the post after Duterte withdrew his acceptance of the PDP-Laban nomination for vice president. This was not made public until Go's filing,” according to ABS-CBN News.




