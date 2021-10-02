Philippines: Duterte aide Bong Go files candidacy for vice-president
Go registered his candidacy in an unexpected move, as it was supposed to be President Rodrigo Duterte who would be running for vice-president
Philippine senator Bong Go — a long-time aide of President Rodrigo Duterte — filed his candidacy as vice-president in the country’s 2022 elections after turning down calls for him to run as president.
Go on Saturday registered his candidacy in an unexpected move, as it was supposed to be Duterte who would be running for vice-president as endorsed by a faction of the PDP-Laban party.
The Philippine president accompanied Go as he submitted his papers at 3pm, local media reported.
ALSO READ:
>> Pacquiao files bid for presidency as Philippine race heats up
“In a presser, (the senator) said he decided to run for the post after Duterte withdrew his acceptance of the PDP-Laban nomination for vice president. This was not made public until Go's filing,” according to ABS-CBN News.
-
Aviation
Indian minister denies Tata Group's take over of...
The Indian government has been trying to sell the airline, which has... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
South Africa launches drive to vaccinate 500,000...
The country needs to vaccinate 250,000 people daily to reach its new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US sends over 8 million vaccines to...
Pfizer-BioNTech doses being donated through World Health... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India set to reset, deepen ties with Sri Lanka
As an immediate neighbour, India has stepped on the accelerator and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
How France will celebrate National Day at Expo...
Astronaut and French Expo Ambassador's speech to be projected onto Al ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippine leader Duterte says he will retire...
He confirms that he will not run for vice president in 2022 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Global Covid deaths hit 5 million as Delta...
Most fatalities occur among unvaccinated people READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India set to reset, deepen ties with Sri Lanka
As an immediate neighbour, India has stepped on the accelerator and... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony