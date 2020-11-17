Pakistan to introduce electronic voting, Imran says
Move will allow overseas Pakistanis also to cast votes electronically.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that his government will introduce an electronic voting system to ensure transparency in the elections.
While speaking to the media, he said overseas Pakistanis will also be able to cast votes electronically and a mechanism will be devised for them in this regard.
The cricketer-turned-politician told media that the government is consulting with the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) to use its data for electronic voting purposes and a bill will soon be introduced in parliament in this regard.
According to Radio Pakistan, Khan also announced that a constitutional amendment will be introduced for upcoming Senate elections whereby the Senate voting will take place by show of hands instead of secret balloting to end political vote trading.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
