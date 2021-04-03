Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan to take citizens' phone calls

Web Report/Islamabad
Filed on April 3, 2021

The Pakistani Prime Minister will personally answer people’s queries.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that he would be taking phone calls from people on Sunday.

According to a tweet from Senator Faisal Javed Khan, the Prime Minister would personally answer people’s queries at 11:30am local time on April 4.

People were invited to call in with their questions on the number 051-9224900.

Senator Khan also made it clear that the PM would be answering the calls and broadcasting them live on television, radio and digital media.

The Prime Minister had previously done a similar event during a telethon for the Naya Pakistan housing scheme on March 28.




