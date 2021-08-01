Pakistan: PM Imran Khan to respond to public queries today
The programme will be broadcast live at 2pm UAE time.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday will respond to public queries in the popular live TV programme, “Aapka Wazir-e-Azam Aap Kai Sath.”
The programme will be telecast live at 1500 hours (2pm UAE time) on TV, radio and streamed at popular social media platforms.
" -- "— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 31, 2021
According to a tweet from the minister for information and broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, the prime minister will respond to public queries in a live programme on Sunday.
People can participate in the programme on landline no: 051-9224900.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has been regularly interacting with the public through this programme in which the public pose different queries regarding important national and global issues, raise their issues and give suggestions.
