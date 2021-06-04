Pakistan: Karachi Port Trust achieves strong growth in 11 months

Filed on June 4, 2021 | Last updated on June 4, 2021 at 10.13 am

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) achieved substantial growth in cargo handling in the past 11 months, reflecting robust economic activity in the country, said Ali Haider Zaidi, Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs.

The latest data revealed that the Karachi Port Trust recorded a 25.71 per cent increase in cargo from July 2020 to May 2021.

Similarly, it registered a 13.6 per cent growth in container handling and a 21.3 per cent increase in ship movement. Cargo volumes at Port Qasim grew by 12.65 per cent during July 2020 to May 2021 period.

Zaidi said Pakistan was on the rise and that this strong trade activity showed that the country was on the right track.

In May, KPT had said it had saved 602 million rupees (Dh14 million) in administrative and operating expenditures due to prudent financial management, effective use of resources and cutting costs.

Zaidi earlier said that after the Port Qasim Authority, a new Management Information System would be established at the Karachi Port Trust.

The ministry was determined to ensure transparency in all its organisations using technology. It also said that all organisations under Maritime Affairs would be digitalised.

The minister said new staff for the department would be inducted strictly on merit, adding that all those eligible must apply.