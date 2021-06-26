Rest of Asia
NRI alert: Deadline to link Aadhaar and PAN cards extended

Web report/Delhi
Filed on June 26, 2021

Previously, the government had set June 30 as the date by which resident and non-resident Indians had to get the cards linked.


The government of India on Friday announced yet another deadline extension for resident and non-resident Indians to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with their Aadhaar card.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur noted that, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the deadline has now been extended by another three months to September 30.

PAN is a 10-character alphanumeric identifier issued by India’s Income Tax department to assess tax liabilities of individuals and entities who have income in the country.

The Aadhaar card, meanwhile, is a unique 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all residents.

Resident Indians who fail to link the two numbers would be liable to pay a penalty of Rs1,000 (Dh50), according to the Finance Bill 2021.

The process to link the two cards is rather simple and will only take a few minutes.

How to link a PAN and an Aadhaar card?

>> Log on to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

>> Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ under Quick Links section

>> Enter details such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, name

>> Enter the captcha code

>> Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option at the bottom of the page




