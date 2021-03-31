Last date for Indian expats to link their PAN, Aadhaar cards extended

Failure to do so can attract Dh50 fine, according to the Finance Bill 2021.

The March 31 deadline for the linking of the Aadhaar card with PAN for non-resident Indians (NRIs) has now been extended to June 30.

In a tweet shared on the Income Tax India handle, the Central Government announced the extension of the deadline.

"Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic," the tweet said.

Earlier, March 31 was announced as the last day for resident and non-resident Indians (NRIs) to link a permanent account number (PAN) with an Aadhaar card.

PAN is a 10-character alphanumeric identifier issued by India’s Income Tax (I-T) department to assess tax liabilities of individuals and entities who have income in the country.

While Aadhaar Card is a unique 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all residents.

Anurag Chaturvedi, Secretary ICAI Dubai Chapter, said: “If you've got an Aadhaar card and you've got an income back home, you should link the two. Both the Indian Embassy and the Consulate General of India (CGI) have mentioned previously that there’ll be a different issuance process of the Aadhaar card for the NRIs. But if you already have the unique ID number, you should link it with a PAN card."

Resident Indians who fail to link the two numbers would be liable to pay a penalty of Rs1,000 (Dh50), according to the Finance Bill 2021.

Indians, who are on a visit to the UAE on a tourist or visit visa should take note of this deadline and link the two numbers if they haven’t done so already. The process is simple and can be done online.

How to link a PAN and an Aadhaar card?

>> Log on to http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

>> Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ under Quick Links section

>> Enter details such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, name

>> Enter the captcha code

>> Click on the ‘link Aadhaar’ option at the bottom of the page

Why is the Indian government insisting on linking the two documents?

The new system that links an Aadhaar card with a PAN will remove biases and unify the country as one territory for tax assessing purposes, giving assessing officers to examine I-T records of resident Indians irrespective of where they stay in India. “Until now, assessing officers were tied to your area of residence. If you're from south Delhi, an assessing officer from south Delhi only could vet your I-T records. Linking the Aadhaar card with the PAN makes the system more flexible and removes area-related restrictions,” Chaturvedi added.

