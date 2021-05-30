- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
New Zealand: Emergency declared as floods threaten thousands of homes
About 3,000 homes were at risk and the army had been mobilised to assist with evacuations if necessary.
New Zealand authorities declared a state of emergency in the province of Canterbury Sunday, as the region was pounded by heavy rain that could force thousands of people to abandon their homes.
Acting Emergency Management Minister Kris Faafoi, who visited the hardest-hit southern parts of the area, said about 3,000 homes were at risk and the army had been mobilised to assist with evacuations if necessary.
“The rain is going to stick around until at least tomorrow. It will be heavy and the authorities will be watching those river levels tonight,” Faafoi said.
The New Zealand Meteorological Service has issued a rare “red” warning for the area, with up to 300 millimetres (11.8 inches) of rain expected to fall in inland areas.
In coastal Christchurch, the main city in Canterbury, forecasters expected about 100 mm to fall, well above the monthly total average for May.
Canterbury Civil Defence emergency management group controller Neville Reilly told the New Zealand Herald that the state of emergency was declared because authorities could not afford to take chances.
“There’s a lot of contingency planning going on so that if something untoward should happen we are in a position to get people out and give them somewhere to go,” he said.
“Really we’re just holding our breath overnight.”
Neil Brown, the mayor of Ashburton, said about 4,000 people in the town could be forced to evacuate if the Ashburton River breaks its banks.
-
Rest of Asia
New Zealand: Emergency declared as floods...
About 3,000 homes were at risk and the army had been mobilised to... READ MORE
-
Europe
Police seize Dh25 million in largest-ever single...
City police made the bust after noticing a man struggling to carry... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Italy extends entry ban for India,...
The ban, which does not apply to Italian citizens, was introduced in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Haryana extends lockdown until June 7,...
Only one person will be allowed in an area of 25 sq mt inside... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until June...
Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Revealed: 5 most affordable areas to rent in Dubai
Rents start from as low as Dh14,000 per annum. READ MORE
-
Europe
Police seize Dh25 million in largest-ever single...
City police made the bust after noticing a man struggling to carry... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Special labels for parent-friendly offices...
Such workplaces can contribute to reducing parental stress and parent ... READ MORE
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
29 May 2021
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced