Murder of former diplomat's daughter shocks Pakistan
The victim has been identified as Noor Mukadam, daughter of former envoy Shaukat Ali Mukadam.
The 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat to South Korea was killed in Islamabad on Tuesday, Samaa TV reported citing a police statement
According to police, the incident took place in a house in F-7/4 in Islamabad and victim has been identified as Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Shaukat Ali Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.
"She was first shot and slaughtered," the investigating officer said. Another person was injured in the attack as well, Samaa TV reported.
"A man named Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station," Islamabad police tweeted.
A case has been registered and police have launched an investigation.
A friend of the girl had been arrested over his alleged involvement in the murder, police said. "The alleged killer is a son of a leading businessman of the country," Dawn quoted a police officer as saying.
The incident has shocked many people across the country and has caused a stir on social media with netizens trending hashtag #JusticeForNoor and #JusticeForNoorMukadam.
Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the spokesman for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed his condolences to Mukadam on Twitter.
"Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former Ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice," Chaudhri tweeted with the hashtag #JusticeForNoor.
Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former Ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.#JusticeForNoor— Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (@Zhchaudhri) July 21, 2021
-
Rest of Asia
Murder of former diplomat's daughter shocks...
The victim has been identified as Noor Mukadam, daughter of former... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: CBSE extends last date for finalising...
The results were scheduled to be finalised by July 22. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UAE group transforms flood-damaged health centre...
Facility in Malappuram district expected to serve 200,000 patients... READ MORE
-
Business
Covid-19: Global economy has lost Dh55 trillion...
IMF research indicates that if policymakers had not acted, last... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Delivery rider who went beyond call of...
Mohammed Hassan waited at the customer’s door till she returned ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Murder of former diplomat's daughter shocks...
The victim has been identified as Noor Mukadam, daughter of former... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai shuts down five shops for violating Covid-...
Dubai Municipality also issued fines against two other establishments. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Ticket buyers' usernames, passwords...
Games organisers are investigating the matter READ MORE
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages