Murder of former diplomat's daughter shocks Pakistan

The victim has been identified as Noor Mukadam, daughter of former envoy Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

The 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat to South Korea was killed in Islamabad on Tuesday, Samaa TV reported citing a police statement

According to police, the incident took place in a house in F-7/4 in Islamabad and victim has been identified as Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Shaukat Ali Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

"She was first shot and slaughtered," the investigating officer said. Another person was injured in the attack as well, Samaa TV reported.

"A man named Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station," Islamabad police tweeted.

A case has been registered and police have launched an investigation.

A friend of the girl had been arrested over his alleged involvement in the murder, police said. "The alleged killer is a son of a leading businessman of the country," Dawn quoted a police officer as saying.

The incident has shocked many people across the country and has caused a stir on social media with netizens trending hashtag #JusticeForNoor and #JusticeForNoorMukadam.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the spokesman for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed his condolences to Mukadam on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former Ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice," Chaudhri tweeted with the hashtag #JusticeForNoor.