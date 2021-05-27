- EVENTS
Man, woman caught at Jeddah airport with 1.6kg of drugs hidden in intestines
As many as 140 capsules of cocaine were found.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have foiled two attempts to smuggle over 1.6kg of cocaine at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority seized the cocaine that was hidden in the intestines of a man and a woman who arrived at the airport.
An inspector suspected one of the female passengers during a regular inspection process of passengers arriving into the kingdom, the authority said.
After taking the suspected passenger for an X-ray scan, 60 capsules of cocaine weighing 683.5 grams were found inside her intestine.
The authority added that it had foiled a similar attempt in which a male passenger hid 80 capsules of cocaine weighing 918.5 grams inside his intestines, and pointed out that attempts to smuggle drugs hidden inside intestines are among the most prominent methods used by smugglers.
