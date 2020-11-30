Lunar eclipse: Can you see it in the UAE today?
Five things to know about today's phenomenon.
Skygazers in certain parts of the world should be able to see a penumbral lunar eclipse (when the sun, earth, and the moon will align in a straight line) on November 30. The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at about 2.30 pm (UAE) and continue till 6.55 pm (UAE) today. The visibility will depend on the weather conditions in countries from where it can be seen. This is the fourth eclipse to take place this year with the next one set to occur on May 26, 2021. Listed below are five things to know about today's eclipse.
1. Residents in North and South America, Australia, and parts of Asia can see about 82% of the Full Moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase of this eclipse.
2. The full eclipse will be at reach its peak at about 4.30 pm (UAE).
3. The penumbral lunar eclipse is also known as the Beaver Moon, Frosty Moon, Oak Moon and Mourning Moon in some parts of the world.
4. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Moon and Sun while a solar eclipse occurs when the moon gets between Earth and the sun.
5. While the eclipse will not be seen in the UAE people can watch it live on YouTube, including Sloohand channel and Virtual Telescope.
