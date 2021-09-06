London-bound Air India flight fails to take-off as ants found in business class
The Prince of Bhutan was a passenger on this flight
An Air India flight could not take off from the Delhi airport as a swarm of ants was found in the business class of the flight on Monday. The Prince of Bhutan was a passenger on this flight.
“Immediately, the crew members informed the pilots about the swarm of ants on board and later the pilots of the aircraft decided not to take off,” a source told ANI on Monday.
The Air India AI-111 flight was scheduled for London (LHR) airport on time, but then business class passengers complained about ants in the business seat.
Later, the Air India flight was taken to the airport’s technical area for thorough screening. All 248 passengers deboarded.
“The flight was taken to the technical bay for checking. All passengers were deboarded and taken to the terminal building,” Delhi Airport Aviation Security said.
All the passengers, including the Prince of Bhutan, were forced to wait for over two hours at the International Terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport. All passengers were finally allowed to board the plane after going through immigration and security checks again.
“Due to a technical issue the aircraft was changed and has already left,” an Air India official said.
This year in May, the Air India flight that had taken off from Delhi airport early on Thursday returned after the pilot reported the presence of a bat to Air Traffic Control.
-
Aviation
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India on ...
The decision to resume flights was first announced last month. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India flight fails to take-off as ants found...
The Prince of Bhutan was a passenger on this flight... READ MORE
-
Africa
Arms flown to Sudan from Ethiopia were legal,...
Sudanese authorities had confiscated the weapons on suspicion that... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US announces first American departures since...
Officials say four US citizens left by land, without specifying to... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed to investors, special talents:...
'Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global,' Sheikh Mohammed... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate
Lowest ever price to invest in Dubai real estate — same price... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India on ...
The decision to resume flights was first announced last month. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Students who frequently use Metro, tram...
The initiative coincided with the start of the new academic year last ... READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
UAE: Now, no need to submit documents to open a bank account